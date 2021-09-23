Britney Spears wants her father removed from conservatorship within a week







After a lengthy legal battle, Britney Spears has now stated that she wants her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from her conservatorship within a week.

Earlier this month Jamie Spears agreed to end his role in her conservatorship which he had been in charge of for 13 years following the singers publicly unfurling mental health struggles in 2008. The decision to step down was sparked by a petition to have him removed.

The petition would see them enter the court in January to finally resolve the long-running matter and her father would step aside. However, Britney Spears has made it clear that she wants it resolved far sooner than that.

Recent paperwork filed to Los Angeles Superior Court by Britney and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart on Wednesday (September 22nd) has called for the immediate and necessary suspension of Jamie Spears from the conservatorship no later than September 29th.

In the filing, Rosengart lists the following reasons for accelerating the process: “The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the conservator of her estate.”

Adding: “Given that Ms. Spears’s relationship with that conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests.”

