Brian Eno gives makeup tips from 1973









Brian Eno was quite a striking figure in the early 1970s. Often decked out in flamboyant costumes, Eno flaunted his receding hairline with wild haircuts and extravagant accessories. But in order to pioneer glam rock, one needs more than crazy outfits and eye-catching haircuts. No, it’s not truly glam rock until the makeup comes out.

Thankfully, Eno had his finger on the pulse of that as well. While Eno was answering fan questions in a 1973 edition of Melody Maker, the keyboardist was asked what products he uses and whether he sings on any Roxy Music tracks. He answered both, starting with the makeup query.

My makeup is the same both on and off stage to a greater or lesser degree,” Eno said. “It consists of a large selection of things, including Quant, Revlon, Schwarzkopps and Yardley. I just choose whatever colour appeals to me at the time. On my eyes, I use six different colours by three different makers. I’m using Quant crayons quite a lot at present.”

As for the latter, Eno confirmed that his vocal role in Roxy Music was strictly backup. “I don’t sing lead vocals at any time – only backing vocals,” Eno said. “These are nearly always done with Andy MacKay and myself. Examples are ‘Would You Believe’, ‘If There Is Something’, and ‘Bitters End.’”

By the time his fans read his answers, it was very likely that Eno had already departed from Roxy Music. 1973 saw the release of For Your Pleasure, but it was Eno’s final album with the band. After personality conflicts and artistic differences between him and Bryan Ferry came to a boiling point, Eno elected to strike out on his own.

Maybe it was because he wasn’t given any lead vocals. Maybe Ferry didn’t like the makeup that Eno was picking out for himself. Whatever the truth was, by January of 1974, Eno already had his first solo album out, Here Come the Warm Jets.

