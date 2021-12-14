Brian Eno creates incredible neon colour-changing turntable









Pioneering musician and producer Brian Eno has collaborated with the Paul Stopler Gallery to create a dazzling, limited edition colour-changing turntable. The neon turntable is limited to only 50 units and glows in a range of colours as the music plays. As of today, enquiries are the only option, so we’re expecting the price to be on the expensive side.

Of the colourful turntable, Eno explained: “The light from it was tangible as if caught in a cloud of vapour. We sat watching for ages, transfixed by this totally new experience of light as a physical presence.”

The neon turntable is a brilliant embodiment of Eno’s stark audio-visual style, and is a real piece of art. I don’t think anyone will be surprised if these turntables do fetch some ridiculous amounts over the coming weeks.

Eno said: “One of the great breakthroughs of evolution theory is that you can start with simple things and they will grow into complexity. This is very unintuitive — it’s one of these things that the human brain isn’t immediately capable of grasping. It doesn’t make sense until you see it”.

The Oblique Strategies mastermind concluded in saying: “You have the idea that this small thing, which can’t contain that many instructions, produces this hugely complex interwoven, interdependent world. One of the things I like about this piece of work is that it stands as proof of that.” Find more details about the turntable on the gallery’s website.

For anyone wanting to purchase the turntable, be prepared for your bank account to take a hit. However, given that it is such a limited run, one would wager that it is perhaps worth the hit for something that will be so mythical in a few years’ time. Here’s to hoping that Brian Eno dazzles us with more inventions in the not too distant future.

(Credit: Paul Stolper)

