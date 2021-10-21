UMA Entertainment announce Climate Change concert in aid of Brian Eno’s charity









Live show giants UMA Entertainment have announced that they are set to host a special cultural and climate event ahead of COP26, the UN Summit for Climate Change in Glasgow.

The event will feature panels and talks from climate experts alongside musical performances from the likes of Aurora, Nick Mulvey, Sam Fischer, Sarra Wild, Andy Cato and others.

The non-profit event aims to raise both awareness and funds for EarthPercent, Brian Eno’s charity looking to make the music industry cleaner, with 20% also being donated to social impact charities in Glasgow.

Tara Borna, Global Marketing Director, UMA Entertainment Group, commented: “We’re excited to host this event during the historic COP26 environmental summit.”

Borna later assertively comments: “The reality is that climate change affects each and every one of us and incredible opportunities exist within the entertainment industry to help increase positive cultural impact. We thank all of our sponsors and partners for their continued support with this initiative.”

The event will take place at St Luke’s Church, in Glasgow’s East End, as part of Beyond The Green, a three-day COP26 fringe festival celebrating music & the arts, sustainability, and plant-based solutions for a cleaner, greener, healthier planet.

Daytime panels and talks will run from 9am to 2pm. Live performances from 7pm to 10.30pm and an after show to run from 11pm to 2am.

Further event details are outlined below with full event schedule available on: cop26.umaent.com or www.umaentertainment.com/events/cop26-special-event

