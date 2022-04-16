Brian Eno on his Earth Day collaboration with Michael Stipe









Brian Eno has opened up on his Earth Day collaboration with Michael Stipe.

The duo have teamed up on the upcoming single ‘Future If Future’, which plans to create attention towards the climate crisis. Eno is one of 100 artists who will be sharing their material exclusively via Bandcamp, and all proceeds going to the cause.

It’s also been confirmed Declan McKenna, Coldplay and Anna Calvi are among those taking part. Meanwhile, Eno revealed he’s made material with Hot Chip, and Savages’ Fay Milton.

"I'm very pleased with the way it's gone," Eno told the Guardian. "It's a very good song, a very Stipe song. Beautiful lyrics, extraordinary piece."

Additionally, Eno recently founded EarthPercent, which is a tool that hopes to aid the music industry in the fight against climate emergency. He wants the charity to make Earth Day an annual event, and get this topic on the agenda.

He continued: “We’ve been trying to say to people, ‘Look, if you want to find a simple way of joining the climate struggle, this might be the answer. We’re a shortcut to a lot of things that otherwise might be fairly hard to do.”

Eno also discussed Coldplay’s eco-friendly tour which has cut direct emissions by 50 per cent compared to the band’s last tour in 2016 and 2017. The band have used 100 per cent renewable energy and have placed solar installations at every venue.

“Their [contribution] is really important,” Eno said. “They’ve taken the matter very seriously and committed a lot of resources to it. They’re at the front of this in terms of saying, ‘We still want to play to people, so what do we do?’ Coldplay have been very conscientious and intelligent.”