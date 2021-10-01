Declan McKenna drops dates for rescheduled European tour







British indie rocker Declan McKenna has announced the rescheduled dates for his upcoming continuation of the Zeroes tour.

Declan McKenna was just one of numerous artists who had to cancel and rearrange some tour dates due to Covid-19. McKenna himself tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the suspension of three tour dates in Liverpool, Nottingham, and Manchester.

Those dates have now been added to the front of the resumed tour schedule set to kick off in May of 2022.

“Rescheduled shows in Liverpool, Nottingham and Manchester have been added to the front of our tour next year. For those who can’t make the new dates please head to point of purchase for returns etc, so excited to finish this tour off properly, thanks for your patience,” McKenna said in a social media post.

McKenna dropped Zeroes, his sophomore effort, in September of 2020 after having delayed the LPs release in light of the spread of the coronavirus. Most recently, McKenna dropped his first new music since the release of Zeroes with the single ‘My House’.

Check out the announcement of new dates for the rescheduled European tour down below.

Declan McKenna May 2022 European tour dates:

4 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

5 – Albert Hall, Manchester

6 – Albert Hall, Manchester

9 – Rock City, Nottingham

12 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

13 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland

16 – Stereolux, Nantes, France

18 – La Trabendo, Paris, France

19 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcouring, France

20 – Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

22 – Maassilo, Rotterdam, Netherlands

23 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

24 – Mojo, Hamburg, Germany

25 – LUXOR, Cologne, Germany

27 – Columbia Theatre, Berlin, Germany

28 – Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic

29 – Progresja, Warsaw, Poland

