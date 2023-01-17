Brian Cox expresses support for J.K. Rowling: "People have been high and mighty"









Given J.K. Rowling’s controversial opinion regarding the trans community, many Harry Potter fans have felt alienated after the writer repeatedly made comments that many have deemed to be anti-trans. However, Succession star Brian Cox feels differently about the situation.

During a recent conversation with the BBC, Cox claimed that the public backlash Rowling received after her comments on transgenderism were unfair. According to the actor, Rowling is entitled to her opinion and her views on her own identity as a woman.

While talking about the situation, Cox said: “I don’t like the way she has been treated, actually. Actually, I think she’s entitled to her opinion, she’s entitled to say what she feels, as a woman, she’s very much entitled to say what she feels about her own body.”

The actor criticised the social media protests against Rowling, insisting that the backlash against Rowling was unjustified: “There’s nobody better to say as a woman. So I do feel that people have been a bit high and mighty about their attitude towards J.K. Rowling, quite frankly.”

Other notable figures, such as Helena Bonham Carter, have also defended Rowling. “It’s horrendous, a load of bollocks,” Carter said. “I think [Rowling] has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse.”

