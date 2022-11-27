Helena Bonham Carter defends J.K. Rowling: "It's horrendous"









The Harry Potter star and regular Tim Burton collaborator Helena Bonham Carter has come out in defense of writer JK Rowling and Johnny Depp in a recent interview with The Times.

“It’s horrendous, a load of bol***ks,” the actor fumed, “I think [Rowling] has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse”. Thanks to her polarising comments on social media, Rowling has recently been criticised for her attitudes against transgender rights, with many publications calling her out as ‘transphobic’.

Continuing in her statement, Bonham Carter adds, “Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain. You don’t all have to agree on everything – that would be insane and boring. She’s not meaning it aggressively, she’s just saying something out of her own experience”.

Appearing as the villain Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter film franchise, based on the novels written by Rowling, Bonham Carter became a key part of the series in the climactic four movies.

Meanwhile, the actor also commented on the treatment of Johnny Depp in reference to his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. “Oh, I think he’s completely vindicated,” she said of the actor, then, when she was asked if the case was the “pendulum of #MeToo swinging back”, the actor added, “My view is that [Heard] got on that pendulum. That’s the problem with these things – that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it”.

Bonham Carter and Depp have collaborated several times throughout the years, working with each other on such Tim Burton movies as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in 2007.