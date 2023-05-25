Brian Cox claims ‘Succession’ twist happened “too early”









HBO’s Succession has steadily established itself as one of the most interesting modern shows in recent memory. The show has also helped Brian Cox make a fascinating addition to his already impressive oeuvre in the form of Logan Roy, a ruthless media mogul whose children are primarily concerned about taking over his bloodstained empire.

Cox was an integral part of the show’s brilliant cast, but his character’s death had been foreshadowed from the first season itself. The fourth and final season of Succession premiered this year, and it was in the third episode of this season that Logan Roy finally died in a completely sudden manner. It didn’t just shock the characters around him but also audiences who never saw it coming.

In a recent interview with BBC, Cox said: “He [Jesse Armstrong] decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early… I mean, he’d made him die in the third episode. And it was a great scene. That’s why I didn’t watch it, because I have no interest in watching. My own death will come soon enough. But I just thought, ‘Wow’, you know, he did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant scene, the whole act.”

When asked whether he spoke to Jesse Armstrong about changing the sequence of events, Cox replied: “No, I didn’t. There’s no point going down that road, especially with somebody like Jesse, because he’s already made a plan.”

“It was an odd feeling,” Cox commented on Logan Roy’s death. “I looked on it, wrongly, as a form of rejection. I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected. I felt a little bit, ‘Oh, all the work I’ve done. And finally, I’m going to end up as a New Yorker on a carpet of a plane.'”

