Brian Cox reveals he is a “closet Spice Girls fan”









Star of HBO’s hit show, Succession, Brian Cox, has revealed that he is a Spice Girls fan.

Speaking to fellow Scottish actor Alan Cumming in a new episode of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke show, Cox revealed he is “a closet Spice Girls fan” before singing 1996 hit ‘Wannabe’. This revelation follows Cox partying to Cary Rae Jepson’s 2012 hit ‘Call Me Maybe’ at the Succession season four party earlier this week.

Brian Cox recently found himself in the news for criticising Succession co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting. “Oh, it’s fucking annoying. Don’t get me going on it,” the actor, who plays Waystar Royco’s ruthless boss Logan Roy in the show, told Town & Country.

Cox’s interview was published on the same day as Strong’s GQ profile, in which he addressed his on-screen father’s previously aired concerns about his approach to acting.

“Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings,” Strong said. “Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the fuck he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control. I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show. And it is like a family in the sense that – and I’m sure they would say this, too – you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them.”