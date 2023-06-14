Brian Cox refuses to watch his character’s final episode on ‘Succession’









HBO’s hugely successful series Succession came to an end on May 28th, with Brian Cox’s patriarch Logan Roy reaching his sad demise.

His death in the third episode of the final season, which involved Logan collapsing on the plane before passing away, shocked many fans. The emotional scene saw Tom place the phone near Logan’s ear so his sons could share their final words with him.

Since its release, the episode has received widespread critical acclaim. However, in a recent article from Variety involving a conversation between Cox and Emily Blunt, the pair discussed the tragic moment, with the actor revealing that he hasn’t even watched the episode, and he finds it easier to imagine that Logan never died.

He revealed: “I actually pretend that he’s not dead, that he just disappeared. I never watched that, by the way. I haven’t seen that episode. I don’t see very many of them, to be honest with you. It’s bad enough doing it, without having to watch it.”

When pressed by Blunt to explain why he doesn’t watch the episodes, he shared: “I prefer the doing of it. Because once you’ve done it, it’s up to the audience to make their decision. And especially playing somebody like Logan; he’s so misunderstood. They just see this anger and rage.”

In May, Cox also discussed his character’s death with the BBC, stating that he believes creator Jesse Armstrong “decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early“.

He continued: “I mean, he’d made him die in the third episode. And it was a great scene. That’s why I didn’t watch it, because I have no interest in watching. My own death will come soon enough. But I just thought, ‘Wow,’ you know, he did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant scene, the whole act.”

Revisit the scene in full below.