Brian Cox says that Johnny Depp is extremely "overrated"









One of the most celebrated actors of his generation, Brian Cox has made a huge impact on the mainstream consciousness in recent years with his central role in HBO’s acclaimed series Succession. Cast as a psychopathic patriarch of a media empire, Cox has already received nominations for major accolades for his work in show’s latest season.

Over the course of his long and illustrious career, Cox collaborated with many pioneers such as Michael Mann and Wes Anderson but it is his role as Logan Roy that has solidified his status in the 21st century. In addition, he is set to star in various fascinating film projects including a portrayal of Bertrand Russell in an upcoming film called Wittgenstein’s Poker.

In a new memoir titled Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, Cox has provided details about his meteoric trajectory – from the humble origins of his childhood to a position of power in the film industry. For fans of Cox’s work, this is a must-read as it puts his life into perspective and provides relevant insights about his formidable approach to the art of acting.

The book also contains Cox’s opinions on many other stars in the industry and some of them are very scathing. One actor who has been singled out and attacked is Johnny Depp. Cox wrote that Depp’s iconic role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series is inadequate, claiming that Depp “is so overblown, so overrated.”

“It would have been a money-spinner, but of all the parts in that film it was the most thankless,” Cox, 75, wrote when discussing the now-iconic movie franchise. The role in which he was considered eventually went to Jonathan Pryce. “Plus, I would have ended up doing it for film after film and missed out on all the other nice things I’ve done,” Cox added.

“Another thing with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is that it’s very much the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show, and Depp, personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated.”

He went on to criticise some of Depp’s other celebrated roles, adding that he didn’t even have to act in his celebrated collaboration with Tim Burton: “I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less.”

Watch the trailer for Edward Scissorhands below.