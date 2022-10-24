Breaking Bad's Dean Norris to star alongside Taron Egerton in new Netflix thriller









Dean Norris, best known for his role in the hit TV series Breaking Bad, is set to appear in a new Netflix thriller called Carry On. The role will see him star alongside Logan Marshall-Green and Sinqua Walls.

According to Deadline, principal photography commenced in the third week of October, with Jaume Collet Serra of Black Adam in the director’s chair. The cast also includes Joe Williamson, Curtiss Cook, Josh Brener and Gil Perez-Abraha. Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, and Theo Rossi were confirmed earlier in the year.

Carry On centres on a young TSA agent called Ethan Kopek. On Christmas Day, he’s blackmailed by a mysterious traveller to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a flight. As of yet, it’s unclear who will be playing said traveller.

Announced back in July 2022, Carry On is one of the projects in the pipeline for Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners as part of their deal with Netflix. Brian Williams is set to serve as executive producer alongside Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier.

In other Breaking Bad news, producer Peter Gould recently shared his thoughts on future spin-off series. During a conversation with Metro at the Tribeca Film Festival, he said: “Every single one of these characters could have a whole show.”

He went on to note: “There’s no question. I mean, Kim Wexler, Mike Ehrmantraut, Hank Schrader… I could see the Hank Schrader show, absolutely. We’ll just have to see what happens. Right now. I think we’re going to give it a little rest.” Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are currently streaming on Netflix.