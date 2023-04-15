Coachella 2023: Watch Boygenius perform ‘Silk Chiffon’ with MUNA









Indie pop band MUNA ended their Coachella set yesterday (April 14th) by performing their hit single ‘Silk Chiffon’ with Phoebe Bridgers, who features on the track. However, MUNA and Bridgers were also joined by the latter’s Boygenius bandmates, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

MUNA signed to Bridgers’ independent label, Saddest Factory Records, in 2021, on which they released their self-titled third album the following year. The trio – Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson – formed in 2013 and embarked on multiple tours supporting artists such as Harry Styles and The 1975 before RCA dropped them for not making enough money.

After signing with Bridgers’ label, they released ‘Silk Chiffon’ in 2021, which they performed on multiple television shows such as The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen Show. The track, which features Bridgers, blew up on Tik Tok, launching MUNA to indie pop stardom.

Their performance of ‘Silk Chiffon’ at Coachella ended their 4:50pm set, much to the delight of screaming fans, who sang along as Bridgers, Baker and Dacus joined in on the fun.

Boygenius are set to play Coachella today (April 15th), which you can watch live via the festival’s official YouTube channel.