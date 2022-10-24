Watch MUNA perform three tracks on 'CBS Saturday Morning'









American indie pop trio MUNA have just appeared on the latest episode of CBS Saturday Morning performing three tracks from their recent self-titled third album.

The band signed to Pheobe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records in 2021 after being dropped from RCA Records. MUNA’s latest album marks their first release as independent artists. Previously, they released their debut album in 2017, About U, and their sophomore effort, Saves The World, in 2019.

Their latest effort, which fuses disco with electro-pop, glam rock, emo, and country pop, has been widely praised since its release in June earlier this year. For their slot on the CBS show, MUNA performed the album single ‘Silk Chiffon’, which features Bridgers, alongside ‘Kind of Girl’ and ‘Solid’.

The band have come to embrace their identity as a “queer band”, aiming to inspire young people to feel comfortable in their identities. MUNA frequently explore sexuality and gender within their music, with the song ‘So Special’ described as “an anthem for the slut-shamed girls of the world who have to assert their own value”.

At the start of October, MUNA released a five-track live EP, Live at Electric Lady, which includes renditions of ‘Silk Chiffon’, ‘Kind of Girl’ and even a cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘August’ from the surprise 2020 album Folklore.

Watch the band’s performances below.