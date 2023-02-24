Boygenius announce first series of UK concerts









American indie rock supergroup Boygenius, featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, are set to make their debut in the UK. This summer, the band will play both indoors and outdoors, visiting London along with supporting acts MUNA and Ethel Cain.

The band has two concerts planned: one at Gunnersbury Park on August 20th and another at The Piece Hall in Halifax on August 23rd. Cain will act as an opener for both concerts, while MUNA will be an addition to the Gunnesbury Park shows. The Gunnersbury show is being advertised as including “special guests”, with additional artists set to be announced.

Bridgers has already established a relationship with MUNA, having appeared as a guest vocalist on their single ‘Silk Chiffon’. Boygenius are currently in the promotional stage for their upcoming debut solo album, The Record, which is set to be released on March 31st.

The band had previously announced that Kristen Stewart was set to direct videos for the three songs that the members released as preview singles. Baker contributed ‘$20’, Bridgers wrote ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and Dacus added ‘True Blue’.

Boygenius released their self-titled debut EP back in 2018. The trio then focused on their respective solo careers: Bridgers completed her sophomore record, Punisher, in 2020; Baker released her third studio album, Little Oblivions, in 2021; and Dacus shared her third LP, Home Video, in 2021. All three albums were critically acclaimed.

Most importantly, the three singers collaborated on each other’s songs. All three sang on the songs ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know the End’ from Punisher, ‘Favor’ from Little Oblivions, and ‘Please Stay’ and ‘Going Going Gone’ on Home Video. The trio recorded their contributions to each other’s songs in a single day, making for an unofficial second EP’s worth of songs.

The band are also set to play the Re:SET Concert Series festival that is travelling around the United States this summer. For the jaunt, Boygenius will appear as headliners along with LCD Soundsystem and Steve Lacy. Other acts set to perform at the festival include IDLES, Clairo, Bartees Strange, Toro Y Moi, Jamie xx, and James Blake.

Pre-sale for the first UK Boygenius shows starts on March 1st. More information can be found on the band’s website.