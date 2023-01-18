Boygenius return with newly announced album 'The Record'









Boygenius - '$20', 'Emily I'm Sorry', and 'True Blue' '$20' 'Emily I'm Sorry' 'True Blue' 4

Indie rock supergroup Boygenius are officially back in business. The trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus played their first concert together in nearly half a decade two years ago at the Bread and Roses benefit back in 2021.

Obviously, all three have kept busy in the time since, but it looks like Boygenius is becoming the primary focus for the trio once again. That’s because there are three new songs from the band out in the world today, plus the announcement of a new album entitled The Record.

Putting out an album just called The Record is a pretty ballsy move. The only other album that comes to mind is American hardcore punk band Fear’s iconic 1982 debut, The Record, which… if I had to guess, probably isn’t the sound that the girls in Boygenius are going for.

Instead, the three songs released simultaneously feel right within the band’s established wheelhouse. ‘$20’ kicks off with some scuzzy guitar riffs and a mind-twisting 7/8 time signature, giving us the hardest-hitting out of the three tracks. I believe that’s Baker taking the lead vocal, spitting out fractured images of arson and road trips to Reno, Nevada. When the trio come together and harmonize on the song’s chorus section, it becomes obvious what we’ve missed as the three have focused on their solo careers.

‘Emily I’m Sorry’ puts the focus on Bridgers and her unique style of mumble-rock. Sounding like a great outtake from Punisher, the song has all the captivating energy that has made Bridgers a major star. But as all three members begin to intertwine their vocals, you understand why Boygenius is a three-headed monster with no lead singer and no overpowering presence.

‘True Blue’ gives Dacus the microphone as she unfurls one of her signature insightful tales. Dacus is easily the most transparent and personal of all three songwriters, bringing the listener directly into her world in ways that the other two writers rarely do. It’s also a rare case where a modern meme phrase doesn’t sound shoehorned into a song, although there’s no telling how well (or poorly) the phrase “fuck around and find out” is going to age.

All told, it’s a remarkably exciting three-song burst out of the gate for The Record. The appeal of Boygenius is obvious: these are three of the most exciting indie singer-songwriters in the world, and they just happen to be friends who want to play in a band together. That’s awesome, and we get to celebrate with them in the form of listening to some great music. What more could a music fan want?

Check out ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and ‘True Blue’ down below. The Record is set for a March 31st release.