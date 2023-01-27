Kristen Stewart to direct three Boygenius music videos









It has been revealed that Twilight and Spencer star, Kristen Stewart, is to direct three impending music videos for the supergroup Boygenius. A supergroup comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, their much-anticipated debut album, The Record, is set for release on March 31st. It is to be the follow-up to their self-titled 2018 EP.

The news of the collaboration with Stewart was broken in a recent Rolling Stone piece that detailed hanging out with the indie group. Notably, Stewart has previous form as a director, with her credited to a live version of Chvrches’ ‘Down Side of Me’, which was released in 2017.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed which songs from The Record Stewart will direct the videos for, Boygenius did simultaneously release three singles last week, ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’. This has led some fans to believe that a surprise could be in store.

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone interview, Boygenius discussed who they’d want to have as the fourth band member, with them agreeing on either Big Thief mastermind Adrianne Lenker or Mitski.

“Our go-to answer has been Adrianne Lenker,” Dacus said. “Partially because she’s a water sign and we’re earth, air and fire, and partially because she’s good.” Then Bridgers added: “Mitski or Adrianne. Those two writers keep me up at night about what is good and right in the world and art.”

Bridgers’ ever-growing fame was also touched on, with Dacus and Baker supportive of their bandmate and how she deals with it. “She handles it so gracefully. In ways that I would feel complicated, she has such clarity,” Dacus said.

Baker added: “It’s wild and it impresses me the scale that she is able to sanely deal in. “We’ll get random texts from her, ‘Just hung out with…’ some famous hero. It’s like a bingo box of unimaginable interactions.”

