Bono to raise funds for Ukraine with limited-edition merch









U2 frontman Bono has created a range of limited-edition merchandise to raise money for Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Earlier this year, the singer created an illustration of President Zelenskyy which he painted on a backdrop of yellow and blue, celebrating Ukraine’s flag. It also features the following quote from Zelenskyy: “The choice is between freedom and fear.” The image and quote are now available to purchase across a set of five items with funds going to UNITED24, who will use the money to buy ambulances.

UNITED24 Coordinator, Yaroslava Gres said: “Collaboration between UNITED24 and U2 began on Kyiv Day, when Bono read lines from the Ukrainian capital’s anthem. We are very happy about this new joint project, as it will help raise funds to support heroic Ukrainian medical workers.”

She added: “During the last year of UNITED24’s work, such fundraisers allowed the purchase of almost 200 ambulances, and thousands of pieces of equipment: from generators for hospitals to ALV devices, from C-arm X-ray machines to rehabilitation equipment for the wounded. Every piece of equipment saves lives.”

Meanwhile Bono said of the illustration: “Drawing for me is an excuse to stare at someone whose face or life I might be fascinated with. My drawings are not cartoons, but they are often caricatures of character. In the case of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we have burdened him with impossible expectations – and impossibly, he has not let us down.”

Bono continued: “I suppose that’s because President Zelenskyy is not now one person, he’s the Ukrainian people. How do you draw that? Well, you can’t. So I tried to make an icon of his visage instead. A few squiggles and I just got out of the way.”

The Irish musician’s charitable gesture comes following a performance at Glastonbury by the Ukrainian teenage all-girl punk outfit, The Sixsters, who played the Woodsies Stage. While talking to the PA news agency about the show, drummer Kateryna said: “It was simply amazing. The crowd was wonderful. The stage was wonderful.”

Watch the footage below of Bono performing in a metro station in Kyiv last year.