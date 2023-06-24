Glastonbury 2023: Ukrainian all-girl punk band on their “incredible” gig









Ukrainian teenage all-girl punk outfit, The Sixsters, just played their first Glastonbury set at this year’s edition of the Glastonbury Festival.

With ages ranging from 13 to 18, The Sixsters took to Glastonbury’s Woodsies stage on Friday morning, June 23rd, where they impressed audiences once again.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the girls fled the country along with thousands of other refugees whose lives were completely disrupted by the devastating consequences of the war.

While talking to the PA news agency (via Independent), drummer Kateryna said: “It was simply amazing. The crowd was wonderful. The stage was wonderful.”

When asked about the festival’s organisation as well as its stature, Kateryna added: “Every person who works there is just doing everything that they can to help the artists’ performance. Super, super incredible.”

According to her, Glastonbury is a significant step in the band’s musical trajectory, and it symbolises real progress. She called it a “really, super big festival, one of the biggest, and it means a lot for us, it’s just amazing emotions.”

During the same conversation, Kateryna labelled her band’s music as “energetic” while elaborating on their range: “You can dance to it and just have fun, but also, we’ve got a bunch of sad songs that are more serious.”