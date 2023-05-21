Martin Scorsese is “very nervous” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine









During a Cannes press conference for his new film Killers of the Flower Moon, director Martin Scorsese discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Whilst saying he is “very nervous” about the situation, he gave a passionate defence of freedom of speech.

“Very nervous about the aggression of Russia; very nervous about that whole area,” said the director (Per Variety). “The younger generations don’t remember World War Two. They don’t remember the Balkan nations and what happened there, and what happened with Poland in the 19th century, and the Russians again.”

“My feeling is, coming from a country that has a republic, which involves free speech – you can have an adversary without poisoning them or killing them,” he expressed. “You don’t want to live like that.”

“We have to support the countries that at least are trying for some sort of democratic process,” Scorsese continued. “It reminds me of the 1930s, when democracy was out. Now, it’s deeper and stronger – to do with the very values of how you live.”

The US filmmaker also defended the principle of freedom of expression. “Freedom to speak is the most important really,” the director concluded. “It doesn’t mean yelling fire in a crowded theatre when there is no fire. But freedom to be able to express yourself in a way that’s benign, in peaceful times.”