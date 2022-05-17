Bonehead shares update on cancer treatment









Legendary Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has shared an update with fans following the recent announcement that he was suffering from tonsil cancer.

The musician was diagnosed last month and has begun treatment. However, he has confirmed that he will not be fit enough to feature at Liam Gallagher’s forthcoming Knebworth gig.

Initially, he announced: “Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.”

Adding: “I’ll keep you posted how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon xxx.”

Now, in a follow-up message, he has added that his radiotherapy treatment is underway and he remains upbeat. While he won’t be at any gigs this summer, he urges fans who are going to “have a ball”.

You can check out his full message below as well as ‘Better Days’, Liam Gallagher’s latest single from his forthcoming solo record C’mon You Know.

