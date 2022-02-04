Bombay Bicycle Club to perform at Boardmasters









Boardmasters has announced that more artists are flooding in, chiefly Bombay Bicycle Club. Boardmasters is a music festival that has been growing in popularity in recent years. Occurring from August 10th to August 14th, and will be headlined by Kings Of Leon, Disclosure and George Ezra. The Wombats have also been announced, as have the aforementioned Bombay Bicycle Club and Self Esteem.

It was announced on Thursday, February 3rd, that the aforementioned artists will be joined by The Lathums, Greentea Peng, Mimi Webb, Kurupt FM and Enny. Bastille, Declan McKenna, Sam Fender and Idles will also be performing during the festival.

The 2021 revival was the first Boardmasters to be aired since 2018. Weather conditions stopped the 2019 festival from happening, and although the founders were hopeful to put it on the following year, the Covid pandemic meant that audiences would have to wait until 2021 to witness their favourite acts.

Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith alongside Sam Fender, Loyle Carner, Blossoms, Slowthai, The Kooks, Jamie xx, Beabadoobee, The Big Moon, Basement Jaxx (DJ set), Alfie Templeman and Georgia played at the 2021 festival.

Bombay Bicycle Club announced their reformation in 2020. Their hiatus was partially caused due to burnout, and a never-ending workload. “It was only 50 per cent a musical decision,” said Jack Steadman, as he recalled the hiatus. “We were feeling we hadn’t done anything else since we left school. There was this whole world out there that we hadn’t experienced. For me, I just felt a bit depressed that things that were once really exciting had become mundane. You’d turn up to your 10th festival in a month and should be feeling positive and lucky, but you don’t when it’s been your job for 10 years. I resented that.”

Everything Else Has Gone Wrong was the name of their 2020 comeback record. They subsequently released an E.P that was recorded during the pandemic. Two Lives featured three slower, acoustic re-workings of tracks from Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, as well as a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Two Lives’. They may be working on a fifth album as of the time of this piece.