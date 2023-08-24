Bombay Bicycle Club share new single, ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’









Bombay Bicycle Club have unveiled ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’, the third single ahead of their upcoming sixth studio album, My Big Day. The new record is set for release on Friday, October 20th.

The single follows the release of the title track, ‘My Big Day’, and ‘Diving’ featuring Holly Humberstone. The album will also include features from Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, and Blur frontman Damon Albarn. A fifth, currently unannounced special guest will release a song with the band later this summer.

Explaining the process of writing ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’, vocalist Jack Steadman shared: “I was just playing around with guitar sounds at soundcheck and started playing this riff. Jamie must have heard something in it because he got out his phone and started recording. For the next few months, he would constantly text me to ask ‘have you written a song around that riff yet?’ So finally I did to stop him harrassing me.”

The frontman summarises the track as sounding like “if Abbey Road era Beatles had a love child with Rated R era Queens of the Stone Age”. Steadman produced the record between the band’s studio and The Church Studios in London.

My Big Day will follow the success of Bombay Bicycle Club’s 2020 album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, which reached number one on the UK’s record store chart. It also marked the end of a six-year hiatus.

The band will embark upon a series of in-store and out-store dates across the UK this October, surrounding the release of the album, before venturing further afield on a European headline tour in November.

My Big Day is out on Friday, October 20th. Listen to the latest single, ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’, below.