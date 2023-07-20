Bombay Bicycle Club share new single, ‘Diving’, featuring Holly Humberstone









Indie favourites Bombay Bicycle Club have released ‘Diving’ featuring Holly Humberstone. The track is the second single from their upcoming new album My Big Day, released on October 20th.

Vocalist Jack Steadman shared, “Diving is a song about that summer you have when you’re 15, the memory of which conjures up such a unique feeling. You’re discovering everything for the first time and the world seems as scary and exhilarating as diving off a tall cliff into a lake.”

Humberstone’s addition to the track came when she asked Steadman to write some music for her own project. Steadman praised Humberstone, gushing, “Holly is the perfect fit for this song. Her music perfectly captures those feelings of early life, and her voice gives the whole song so much emotion.”

The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Katie Silvester, which visualises the nostalgic, summery sound and story of the track.

‘Diving’ follows on from the album’s lead single released last month, ‘My Big Day’, which shares its name with the upcoming album.

My Big Day marks Bombay Bicycle Club’s sixth full-length release. Recorded between London’s The Church Studios and the band’s own studio, it boasts a number of impressive guest appearances. Humberstone is joined by features from Blur’s Damon Albarn, Jay Som, and Nilüfer Yanya.

Watch the music video for ‘Diving’ by Bombay Bicycle Club and Holly Humberstone below.