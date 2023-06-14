Bombay Bicycle Club announce new album ‘My Big Day’









Bombay Bicycle Club have been bringing their signature brand of indie rock to the masses for a long while now. After their last project Everything Else Has Gone Wrong back in 2020, the band are returning with a new album entitled My Big Day.

This album marks the sixth record released by the group and the first album released since the COVID-19 pandemic. Ever since the touring life started up again, the band have also taken to the road, performing alongside acts such as Wolf Alice and Bastille at the 2021 Latitude Festival.

Their new album is also set to feature numerous guest stars, including the likes of Holly Humberstone. Humberstone had previously worked with frontman Jack Steadman on the song ‘Friendly Fire’ from her EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin.

Some of the other contributors to the album include Damon Albarn, who will provide guest vocals on a few tracks. This marks the beginning of a productive year for Albarn, putting out the Gorillaz album Cracker Island as well as a new Blur album due out this July.

This album also marks the first time that Steadman is working behind the glass as well, serving as the producer on the record. Alongside Steadman on production touches is Paul Epworth, who had previously been responsible for his work with Adele and the most recent Arlo Parks album, My Soft Machine.

The announcement of the album also coincides with BBC’s upcoming tour, as they crisscross Europe starting with intimate gigs at the start and running until the end of November in Amsterdam. My Big Day is set for release on October 20th, 2023.