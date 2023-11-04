Bob Weir on what “basically killed” Jerry Garcia

Whether it’s the tie-dye T-shirts or the colourful bear stickers, Grateful Dead fans are easy to pick out in a crowd. In fact, the very idea morphed into its own subculture in the 1970s, with Deadheads being literal followers of the psychedelic band, travelling – or truckin’, as they’d probably prefer to call it – across America to watch them play live. For better or worse, they completely idolised frontman Jerry Garcia.

Known for his extensive on-stage improvisations, Garcia was impossibly tuned into the sounds of his bandmates, and they would interplay so effortlessly it was like they were aware of an unknown sonic language. A lot of their fame, and a huge reason fans would flock to different states to catch a show was that they played each song differently at every show.

Garcia took a lot of cues from bluegrass, country, and the call and response of blues. He spoke at length about the influence of early 1950s and ’60s blues instrumentals but brought rock and jazz into the mix when he played. So magnetic was his playing that critic Robert Christagu started to notice there were regulars in constant attendance at shows. As he noted in 1971, they’d even trade notes on how certain songs were played differently from gig to gig.

Garcia was always an eclectic force when he played an electric guitar, but he wasn’t bullish, and let his sound be guided by that of his bandmates. Rhythm guitarist Bob Weir often provided him with cues. “There are some passages, some kinds of ideas that would really throw me if I had to create a harmonic bridge between all the things going on rhythmically with two drums and Phil’s innovative bass playing,” he told Dozin.

“Weir’s ability to solve that sort of problem is extraordinary,” he added. “He also has a beautiful grasp of altering chords and adding colour. Harmonically, I take a lot of my solo cues from Bob.”

While fans revelled in watching the two at work, the relentless schedule was taxing, playing upwards of 2,300 concerts in their career. Their fans followed along for every venture, consistently lauding Garcia’s abilities. Weir said that never sat right with Garcia, or him.

Weir watched on as his bandmate was viewed not just as a guitarist, but a God. “I won’t have it,” he told the Washington Post in 2022. “The deification that those folks made of Jerry is basically what killed him,” he argued. “It disgusted him, and rightly so.” When Weir led Dead & Company, whose last tour wrapped up this year, he was adamant he didn’t want to experience the kind of devout following Garcia seemed to attract.

“I’ve seen where that goes. That’s a lesson I learned the hard way, from losing a friend.”