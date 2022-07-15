Bob Odenkirk names his favourite films for a Friday night









Rising to popularity as a result of his supporting character in the AMC show Breaking Bad, actor Bob Odenkirk has become a beloved Hollywood actor, receiving his very own spin-off show from the iconic series that focused on his role of Saul Goodman. Intermingled with his time in the spin-off show were roles in the Greta Gerwig movie Little Women, where he starred with Florence Pugh and Emma Watson, as well as the surprise action movie hit, Nobody.

Helmed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad, the movie follows a placid family man who slowly reveals his true colours after his house is burgled by petty thieves and he feels compelled to track them down, leading him down a rabbit hole of crime and corruption. Starring alongside RZA, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd and Aleksey Serebryakov, Odenkirk thrives in an uncharacteristic action role.

During the publicity campaign for the film, Odenkirk spoke to Lovin and revealed his favourite Friday night movies that would compliment Nobody in a cheeky, frenetic double-bill.

“I would say Hard Boiled,” Odenkirk stated for his first pick, making reference to the classic John Woo 1990s action flick. Continuing, he added: “I’ve watched Police Story by Jackie Chan a number of times. Probably my favourite action film is Police Story”. When it comes to Hong Kong action flicks, there are few movies bigger than both Police Story and Hard Boiled, with both reaching international acclaim.

Switching from action movies to more general Hollywood releases, Odenkirk also suggests the Woody Allen movie Zelig starring the director himself and Mia Farrow, though does assert that, “I know it is not popular to reference Woody Allen these days, but it is a great, funny movie”. He also adds the John Belushi movie Animal House to his list of Friday night picks, stating, “It is a great movie. It is brilliant and funny and awesome”.

If these recommendations don’t satisfy your starving appetite for Friday night movies, the publication also talked to the movie’s director Ilya Naishuller to get his opinion on the contested matter.

“I think the first one that was on replay throughout the summer of 1999 or 2000 was The Matrix. That was something special,” Naishuller says of the revolutionary science fiction movie, adding: “I was 15 and we literally watched it every weekend, twice, Saturdays and Sundays”.

Also suggesting a few non-action movies, however, the filmmaker adds, I think nowadays, the ones that I keep coming back to and rewatching, are mostly comedies. This is something that is feel-good and pick-me-up. I think I’ve seen Anchorman and Hot Fuzz at this point around 20 times each”.

Take a look at the trailer for Naishuller’s movie, Nobody, below, a film we can safely recommend for your takeaway and beer-fueled Friday night.

