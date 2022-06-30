Woody Allen hints at retirement: “The thrill is gone”









In a recent interview with the actor Alec Baldwin, filmmaker Woody Allen suggested that his forthcoming 50th film could be the very last of his career.

In the Instagram live interview between the two cinema icons, Allen revealed that his passion for cinema had faded, no doubt following the public accusation of sexual abuse against his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

“A lot of the thrill is gone,” Allen told Baldwin in the interview, adding, “Now you do a movie and you get a couple of weeks in a movie house, and then it goes to streaming or pay per view. It’s not the same. It’s not as enjoyable to me”. The filmmaker also explained how the Covid-19 pandemic had affected his view on life, outlining: “When the pandemic came, I was in my house, petrified like everyone else, hiding under the bed…I don’t have go out and I don’t have to make a film and be cold in the winter and hot in the summer and making decisions all day”.

Predictably, the pair avoided any conversations about their own respective controversies, with Baldwin being part of the tragic incident on the set of the film Rust that saw the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins shot dead as a result of a faulty prop gun. Though Baldwin was holding the gun at the time, he was unaware that it inexplicably contained live rounds, with Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office still investigating the incident that has seen a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ family against Baldwin and several other producers of the film.

Announcing news of the livestream interview on Instagram, Baldwin released a video to announce the collaboration on his own social media page.

Alongside the video, he posted the following statement: “Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue”.