Christopher Lloyd joins Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian'









Iconic Back to the Future star, Christopher Lloyd has joined the cast of The Mandalorian, Disney’s celebrated TV series spin-off of Star Wars.

It was announced on Friday (March 18th) that Lloyd, who’s most famous role is as Dr. Emmett Brown in the comedy-science fiction series has joined the already stellar cast of the Disney+ show, and will appear in the third season of the space opera. He will join stars such as Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff. The series is currently filming its upcoming third outing in Southern California.

Whilst the finer details of Lloyd’s role are yet to be revealed, it’s been described as “guest-starring in nature”.

The Mandalorian is produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and launched in 2019 as Disney+’s flagship series, enticing droves of watchers to the new platform, which kicked off a significant growth. The second season kicked off in late 2020, and late 2021 saw The Mandalorian’s spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett debut on December 28th.

Pedro Pascal stars as the titular bounty hunter, who finds himself developing a bond with Grogu, a young force wielding alien, who is one of the last members of the same mysterious race that Yoda was from.

Elsewhere, Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze, said last November that her character has “unfinished business”.

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in season two, one of the roads that could be gone down – absolutely, you’d think – would be the unfinished business,” Sackhoff opined in Slash Film.

“But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”

Fans of The Mandalorian are eagerly awaiting any fresh news on the show, but one thing’s certain, the inclusion of Christopher Lloyd can only augment the series.

Watch the trailer for The Mandalorian season one below.