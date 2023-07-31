Bob Geldof says Sinéad O’Connor was “full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair”









Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof has paid tribute to his late friend Sinéad O’Connor, stating the singer was “full of terrible loneliness and a terrible despair”.

Last week, the Irish singer’s death was confirmed by the Metropolitan Police agter they found O’Connor unresponsive at her London residence. It’s not being treated as a suspicious incident. The musician was aged 56.

In a statement, they said: “Police were called at 11.18am on Wednesday 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area. Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Geldof, who was a friend of O’Connor, took time during his appearance at Ireland’s Cavan Calling festival on July 29th to pay his respects to the fallen national treasure. He also revealed to the crowd they’d been in contact as recently as “a couple of weeks ago”.

“There’s no other option, as all of you know, than to just keep on,” Geldof told the Irish crowd, according to The Mirror.

He continued: “Many, many times Sinead was full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair. She was a very good friend of mine. We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago. Some of her texts were laden with desperation and despair and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.”

Earlier this month, in an introductory post to Twitter, O’Connor informed her fans she was currently working on a new album. “Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : ),” she wrote.

O’Connor added: “Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack”.

Producer David Holmes, who has previously extensively worked with Noel Gallagher, has since revealed he’d been collaborating with O’Connor and they’d completed eight tracks over a five-year period.