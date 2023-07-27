Sinéad O’Connor had been working on a new album before death









Earlier this month, the late Sinéad O’Connor confirmed she was working on a new album.

The Irish singer’s final album was 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss. Prior to her death, O’Connor had set up a new Twitter account under the username 7860mShahid, and confirmed her identity in a video message to fans.

In an introductory post to the platform, O’Connor provided a life update to her followers and informed them she was currently working on a new album. “Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : ),” she wrote.

O’Connor added: “Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack”.

The Irish singer’s death has since been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police, who found O’Connor unresponsive at her London residence. It’s not being treated as a suspicious incident. In a statement, they said: “Police were called at 11.18am on Wednesday 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area. Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Following news of her death, tributes poured in with her family stating they are “devastated” by the passing of “our beloved Sinead”. Meanwhile, Tim Burgess, lead singer of The Charlatans, posted on Twitter: “Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace x”

In his tribute, Morrissey, former frontman of The Smiths, highlighted the cruel treatment she received from mainstream media, stating they “hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive”.

He wrote: “You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. The press will label artists as pests because of what they withhold … and they would call Sinead sad, fat, shocking, insane … oh but not today! Music CEOs who had put on their most charming smile as they refused her for their roster are queuing-up to call her a ‘feminist icon’, and 15 minute celebrities and goblins from hell and record labels of artificially aroused diversity are squeezing onto Twitter to twitter their jibber-jabber.”

See more Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : ) Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 8, 2023