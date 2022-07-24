From Bob Dylan to Gorillaz: The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week









Welcome visitors, new and old, to Far Out’s weekly vinyl corner feature, where we look to bring you a nice spread of some of our favourite records, bargain vinyl deals to look out for, and a couple of enticing limited-edition releases.

In 2021, the vinyl comeback, which has been stressing the seams over the past decade, had another milestone year as vinyl sales outsold CDs for the first time in 30 years. The return to records has been on the rise since MP3 downloads, and streaming services came into the picture in the late 2000s. The weightless, highly accessible and practical digital streaming services are great for discovering and consuming lots of new music while you’re out and about, but there’s nothing like coming home for to bit of vinyl.

Collectors across the globe have tacitly agreed that if there’s an artist or album that you love, there’s always a reason to have a turntable at the ready and a 12” space reserved on the shelf. The sound quality of vinyl brings something more hearty with its analogue warmth and crisp definition that there really isn’t a substitute for.

So if, like me, you’re a sucker for the plastic grooves, allow me to walk you through ten hot picks for this week. We have a selection of 21st-century stunners from the likes of Gorillaz and Kasabian, as well as some reissued classics from Bob Dylan to Oasis. In the wise words of Lou Reed in his 1975 hit ‘Coney Island Baby’: “Just remember, different people have peculiar tastes,” and for that reason, I have tried to give a nice eclectic spread in today’s selections.

The following selections have been handpicked by Far Out Magazine, and as a result, we may earn from qualifying purchases.

The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week:

David Bowie – Blackstar

Blackstar was the 25th and final studio album to be released by Britain’s most influential solo artist. Released just two days prior to his death in January 2016, David Bowie’s final album reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and features the fantastic singles’ Blackstar’ and ‘Lazarus’.

The album was undoubtedly Bowie’s greatest for at least three decades. This isn’t a reflection of poor form in his later career but rather a testament to the album’s quality, which some fans have placed at dizzying heights of some of the Starman’s peak career classics from the 1970s.

(Credit: Press)

Katy J Pearson – Sound Of The Morning [Limited Clear Vinyl]

Bristol-based indie sensation Katy J Pearson has recently returned with her second solo studio album, Sound of the Morning. Pearson has continued to develop her unique sound releasing 11 more absorbing and emotive tracks. Personal highlights include ‘Howl’, ‘Float’, ‘Sound of the Morning’ and ‘Riverbed’.

In a glowing 9.3/10 review, Far Out said of the album: “Sound of the Morning might not hit like a bolt from the blue, especially if you already know and love her debut album Return, but it announces itself like a friend you’ll be greeting frequently for an age—there are very few albums you can sit down with for the first time and confidently proclaim that you’ll be listening to this frequently forevermore, Katy J Pearson’s two records to date have done that with a knowing ease.”

(Credit: Press)

Nick Drake – Pink Moon

Nick Drake was among the most talented British musicians to emerge from the singer-songwriter boom of the late 1960s and early 1970s. He pushed the boundaries to explore complex and unorthodox tunings and fingerstyle patterns that express the poetry of his lyrics, often as much as the words themselves.

Sadly, Drake wasn’t appreciated in his time and would never live to see his popularity take flight, much like a musical Van Gough. After releasing his first two albums, Drake decided to record one further album, a stripped-back, gloomy, acoustic masterpiece. Drake released Pink Moon in 1972. Over the next two years, he became a recluse due to his worsening battle with depression and died in November 1974 after taking an anti-depressant overdose.

(Credit: Press)

Air – Moon Safari

In 1998, the electronic duo Air released their seminal album, Moon Safari. First of all, if you haven’t heard this masterpiece before, may I just point out the fantastic name. I imagine a moon safari to be a calming yet cosmically stunning trip around the lunar landscape in some sort of space Jeep. The music within isn’t far from giving this experience too.

If you’re looking to relax and escape for a little while, then look no further. Air set the bar impossibly high with this cracking debut album; it’s studded with dream-pop anthems including: ‘La femme d’argent’, ‘All I Need’ and ‘Sexy Boy’.

(Credit: Press)

Top Gun Soundtrack

Tony Scott’s 1986 classic, Top Gun, is about as synonymous with the 1980s as synth-pop groups and voluminous hair. The cheesy flick’s sequel has recently hit the cinemas as Tom Cruise shows age is but a number. Somehow, 36 years on, Maverick has managed to return with what many are describing as the better of the two films.

The original Top Gun was fueled by an intense relationship between Cruise and Kelly McGillis and helped along with a hefty scoop of ’80s classics, including Kenny Loggins’ ‘Danger Zone’ and Berlin’s ‘Take My Breath Away’. The soundtrack to Top Gun was one of the biggest selling of the decade, topping the charts for five weeks and helping the film fly to all-time classic status. This reissue is exclusive to Amazon and available below.

(Credit: Press)

Elvis Presley – 30 #1 Hits

If you’re going to have just the one Elvis record – every discerning collection should have at least one – then it should be this ultimate compilation. The King of rock ‘n’ roll released a hefty 23 studio albums and countless further live releases and compilations throughout his career, so it’s hard to know where to begin with him.

If you’re looking to cover the highlights, 2002’s 30 #1 Hits will serve you well. As the title suggests, the two-LP collection includes 30 of Elvis’ biggest hits spanning from his early years as a ’50s heartthrob to his days as a flare-clad Vegas mainstay.

(Credit: Press)

Kasabian – Kasabian [limited edition]

Kasabian emerged in the early 2000s in the wake of 1990s Britpop hysteria. The album brought little in the way of originality, but it brought a new angle to the anthemic stadium rock vibe championed by Oasis. The bold and punchy album peaked at number four on the UK albums chart upon its release in 2004, and it remains one of the band’s most beloved records.

As an anthemic classic, Kasabian is naturally awash with hit singles, including ‘Reason is Treason’, ‘Club Foot’, ‘L.S.F.’, ‘Processed Beats’, and ‘Cut Off’. Providing a healthy balance are some more understated and absorbing tracks like ‘Butcher Blues’ and ‘Ovary Stripe’.

(Credit: Press)

Oasis – Definitely Maybe

For many, Oasis hit their peak in 1995 with their more refined second studio album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, but for me, none of the releases of the band’s subsequent 15 years together quite lived up to the raw, punchy 1994 debut, Definitely Maybe.

Released on Alan McGee’s famous label, Creation Records, the album became the fastest-selling of all time in the UK. The Britpop classic is studded with anthemic hits, including ‘Supersonic’, ‘Shakermaker’, ‘Live Forever’, ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’ and ‘Slide Away’.

(Credit: Press)

Gorillaz – Demon Days

In 2005, Damon Albarn released the second studio album of his post-Blur project Gorillaz. Demon Days is often regarded as the progressive alt-rock band’s masterpiece with its highly original yet accessible sound. The album is home to some of the band’s most beloved classics, including ‘Feel Good Inc.’, ‘Dare’, ‘Dirty Harry’, ‘Kids with Guns’ and ‘El Mañana’.

The music grabs its wide influence from hip-hop, electro, psychedelia and reggae with contributions from De La Soul, Neneh Cherry, Martina Topley-Bird, Roots Manuva, MF Doom, Ike Turner, Bootie Brown of the Pharcyde, Shaun Ryder, and Dennis Hopper.

(Credit: Press)

Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited

The sixth studio album by America’s most revered songwriter was originally released in August 1965. The album combines driving blues-based rock music with the subtlety of Dylan’s folk poetry. The album came right in the centre of Dylan’s early career peak, sandwiched by Bringing It All Back Home (1965) and Blonde on Blonde (1966), considered by many fans as Dylan’s masterpiece.

The music captures contemporary America’s political and cultural chaos thanks to Dylan’s unrivalled wordplay. Highway 61 Revisited includes ‘Like a Rolling Stone’, ‘Tombstone Blues’, ‘From a Buick 6’, ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ and ‘Queen Jane Approximately’.

(Credit: Press)