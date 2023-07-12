Blur’s Damon Albarn says the “road is clear” for an Oasis reunion









Blur singer Damon Albarn has discussed the possibility of an Oasis reunion and claimed the “road is clear” for the Gallagher brothers to get the band back together.

Albarn’s latest comments arrive after he claimed earlier this year that he’d be willing to place money on a return from Oasis. “I can guarantee they’re going to reform. In fact, I’ve put money on it. They’re brothers and it would be wonderful to see them reconcile,” Albarn commented to The Sun. He added: “The only funny thing is that our two nights at Wembley will be dwarfed by their SEVEN!”

Now, in a new interview with Consequence, Albarn has continued to speculate about an Oasis comeback. “Well, of course they were gonna. The road is clear for them to do that now. I think that’s great. You know what I mean? Obviously I expect an excellent new record to accompany it,” he commented.

While Albarn believes a reunion is likely, the Gallagher brothers have continued to get locked into public spats. Noel told Talksport earlier this year: “He should call me because he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now that he’d have some kind of plan, and if he’s got a plan, he should get someone to call me. He doesn’t even have to speak to me, I know he won’t speak to me, he’s a coward.”

In response, Liam said during an interview on BBC Radio 2: “Our kid has been called many times about getting the band back together, it just so happens that this time he wants it when he’s got an album out.”

He continued: “The way I see it, it ain’t happening. I won’t be calling him and he’ll be calling me. He split the band up on his terms and I’ll be getting it back together, on my terms. I’m a reasonable person, but I’m very good friends with the universe and we have ways of making it happen because it’ll come down to him calling me.”

Meanwhile, Blur are set to release their new album The Ballad Of Darren on July 21st. Listen to the new single ‘St. Charles Square’ below.