Blossoms announce new album 'Ribbon Around the Bomb'









English indie rockers Blossoms have dropped the details for their highly anticipated fourth album, Ribbon Around the Bomb. The new album will be out on April 29th, and today they’ve shared the first preview with the album’s title track.

It will be the band’s first album since 2020’s Foolish Loving Spaces. In the time between, Blossoms have released an at-home covers album, helped reopen live shows in Britain, and paired with Rick Astley to perform some Smiths full-covers gigs.

“While on tour in 2019 in Mexico, I visited Frida Kahlo’s house,” Tom Ogden explains in a statement. “Looking at her paintings on show, someone had described one of them as being like a ‘ribbon around a bomb’. I immediately thought that it was a great title for a song and album because of the imagery that it evoked in my mind. I thought about how lots of things in life could be described as being a ribbon around a bomb in the sense that as people we often dress things up which have a darkness lying beneath them.”

“The more songs I wrote, the more I realised that the writer referenced in the songs was in fact me,” Ogden continues. “Having been so busy for the past eight years I and the band have never really had the chance to step back and reflect on what we’ve achieved. You’re so focused on the future; write the next album then tour. Your life is usually mapped out at least two years in advance.”

The album itself has actually been done for quite some time now, but it was all about finding the right time to drop the bomb. Now is that time, and the first new preview of the album is everything you could want from Blossoms: slinky rhythms, poppy melodies, and some hard hitting lyrics to boot. It certainly isn’t the best Blossoms song ever, but the band don’t appear to be stressing about it. Instead, they’re just cranking out easy pop rock tunes and moving forward. Good for them.

Check out the video for ‘Ribbon Around the Bomb’, plus the tracklisting for the album, down below. Ribbon Around the Bomb is set for an April 29th release.

Ribbon Around the Bomb tracklisting:

‘The Writers Theme’ ‘Ode to NYC’ ‘Ribbon Around the Bomb’ ‘The Sulking Poet’ ‘Born Wild’ ‘The Writer’ ‘Everything About You’ ‘Care For’ ‘Cinerama Holy Days’ ‘Edith Machinist’ ‘Visions’ ‘The Last Chapter’