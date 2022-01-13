Blossoms postpone their European tour amid Covid concerns









Stockport indie group Blossoms have made the difficult decision to postpone their upcoming tour of Europe “due to the current situation with Covid”.

The tour was set to kick off later this month with dates booked in France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The group explained that they were “really gutted” to have to take this measure, and added that they will be “looking to reschedule the dates and will announce as soon as we have more news”.

Blossoms will, however, maintain dates for their UK tour in May with gigs booked in Warrington, Doncaster and Southampton.

These shows will mark the band’s first live activity since the infamous concerts last autumn where they were joined on stage by ‘80s pop icon Rick Astley to perform a few covers of songs by The Smiths.

This lighthearted tribute was surprisingly met with a positive reaction from Smiths singer Morrissey who commented: “Anything that generates interest in that tired old Smiths warhorse is testimony to the wallop it packed”.

His former writing partner and guitarist from The Smiths, Johnny Marr, was less of an advocate instead arguing: “There was an M.O. there that just wasn’t very cool.”

The affected concerts are as follows:

Blossoms Tour Dates:

January

30th – Knust, Hamburg, Germany

31st – Gretchen, Berlin, Germany

February

1st – Gebäude 9, Cologne, Germany

3rd – Trabendo, Paris, France

4th – Orangerie Du Jardin Botanique, Saint-josse-ten-noode, Belgium

5th – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

