Watch Blondie perform ‘Rapture’ with Nile Rodgers at Coachella









Although we still have a few months to go before festival season officially begins, California has kicked things off early with Coachella, which began yesterday (April 14th).

The festival, held in the heart of the Colorado Desert, takes place over three days, with Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean acting as each night’s headliners, respectively. On Friday, the festivities began with performances from indie rockers Wet Leg, pop-punk icons Blink-182, Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz and plenty more.

One of Coachella’s strengths is its eclectic mix of artists, catering for fans of nearly all genres and ages. Thus, following sets from recent artists like MUNA, Wet Leg, and Domi & DJ Beck, new wave icons Blondie treated fans to a hearty dose of nostalgia and singalong hits.

Blondie performed ten songs, beginning with their 1978 song ‘One Way or Another’ before segueing into ‘Hanging on the Telephone’. However, fans were delighted when the band were joined by Nile Rodgers, who performed ‘Rapture’ and Debbie Harry’s solo track ‘Backfired’ alongside them.

Rodgers produced ‘Backfired’ back in 1981, and his band Chic served as a significant source of inspiration for ‘Rapture’, which became the first number-one hit in the United States to feature rapping.

Watch the performance of ‘Rapture’ below.

See more Blondie and Nile Rodgers performing Rapture at @coachella 🤩 and at the age of 77!! Epic pic.twitter.com/xQXqBnRJPs — elizabeth 🖤 (@eisforelizabeth) April 15, 2023