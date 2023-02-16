Blondie confirm they are playing Glastonbury 2023









The current lineup of Glastonbury 2023 is still mostly a mystery. The only artist to confirm their slots have been Elton John and Guns ‘N Roses, but that leaves a lot of room for a ton of other acts to play at the legendary festival. Today, we’re getting a third confirmation from Blondie, the legendary genre-blending New York band.

Drummer Clem Burke confirmed the band’s descent onto Somerset for the summer of 2023. While talking to Foxy Radio, it was noted that Blondie is currently scheduled to return to the UK in July for a co-headlining gig with Iggy Pop in Crystal Palace Park. When asked if the band had any other plans in the UK, Burke confirmed that the band would appear at Worthy Park later this year.

“We’re also doing the Isle of Wight Festival and some other festivals,” Burke explained during the interview. “I guess the full list of artists to be playing Glastonbury hasn’t really been announced yet… but we are going to be playing Glastonbury, so maybe you’ve got an exclusive there.”

John has confirmed that he will close out this year’s Glastonbury Festival by headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25th. Guns ‘N Roses bassist Duff McKagen mentioned on his SiriusXM radio show, Three Chords & The Truth, that the hard rockers would also be playing Glastonbury, although their slot and day are currently unconfirmed. It seems logical that Guns ‘N Roses would be a headlining act, considering how they will be headlining a show in Hyde Park a week after the festival.

All other slots are up in the air, but Blondie’s role in the festival’s planning is still unknown. Burke didn’t mention what day the band would play or what stage they would perform on. Previously, Blondie played on the Pyramid Stage in 1999 and returned to the festival grounds in 2014 to play on the Other Stage. Where the group lands this year is anyone’s guess, but all that you can bet on is that Blondie will be there somewhere.

The 2023 Glastonbury Festival will take place from June 21st to June 25th.