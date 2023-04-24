Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke joins Paramore in London to perform ‘Blue Light’









Bloc Party singer Kele Okereke joined Paramore on stage in London at the O2 Arena to cover his band’s song ‘Blue Light’. The track appeared on their 2005 debut album Silent Alarm.

Okereke’s band supported Paramore on their arena tour across Britain, which concluded in the capital on April 23rd. This summer, Bloc Party will also be opening for Paramore in North America before returning to the UK for Tramlines Festival and Standon Calling.

Prior to the tour, Hayley Williams said of Bloc Party during an episode of her BBC Sounds podcast: “From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s.”

She added: “They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us. And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one.”

Last week, Bloc Party released their new single, ‘High Life’. Okereke commented on the release: “I wanted ‘High Life’ to sound like falling in love again, the start of a new love intertwining, cemented by nights of abandon and stolen moments of intimacy. I really wanted it to feel like a celebration.”

Watch fan footage of Okereke performing with Paramore below.