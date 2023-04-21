Bloc Party share new single ‘High Life’









Indie stalwarts Bloc Party have released ‘High Life’, their first song of the year.

The new track is produced by Charlie Andrew, who has previously worked with Alt-J and Wolf Alice. In a statement, frontman Kele Okereke said of ‘High Life’: “I wanted High Life to sound like falling in love again, the start of a new love intertwining, cemented by nights of abandon and stolen moments of intimacy. I really wanted it to feel like a celebration.”

During a recent interview, Okereke confirmed plans for a new Bloc Party album. He told NME: “We, Bloc Party, have been writing in the last week. We have made a lot of music over the years and we’re going to make more. We are writing at the moment and it feels exciting.”

Bloc Party are currently supporting Paramore on tour across the United Kingdom. The run of dates began on April 13th and concludes at London’s O2 Arena on April 23rd. This summer, they will also be opening for Paramore in North America before returning to the UK for Tramlines Festival and Standon Calling.

Last month, Okereke released his latest solo album, The Flames, Part 2. In a three-star review, Far Out’s Tyler Golsen wrote: “The Flames, Part 2 is ultimately a record that is split in its identity. As a companion piece to The Waves, Part 1, it’s a satisfying conclusion that bridges the two records in complementary ways”.

Listen to ‘High Life’ below.