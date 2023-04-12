Kele Okereke confirms Bloc Party are working on a new album









Bloc Party singer Kele Okereke has confirmed the band are currently working on the follow-up to last year’s album, Alpha Games.

Speaking to NME, Okereke revealed: “We, Bloc Party, have been writing in the last week. We have made a lot of music over the years and we’re going to make more. We are writing at the moment and it feels exciting.”

Bloc Party are scheduled to have a busy 2023 with a support tour with Paramore lined up. The European run of dates kicks off in Dublin on April 13th and concludes at London’s O2 Arena on April 23rd. This summer, they will also be opening for Paramore across North America before returning to the UK for Tramlines Festival and Standon Calling.

Last month, Okereke released his latest solo album, The Flames, Part 2. In a three-star review, Far Out’s Tyler Golsen wrote: “The Flames, Part 2 is ultimately a record that is split in its identity. As a companion piece to The Waves, Part 1, it’s a satisfying conclusion that bridges the two records in complementary ways”.

“As its own release, The Flames can feel maddingly slight. Still, it’s not like going back and listening to the engrossing sounds of The Waves is a homework assignment. Listen to these albums back-to-back to get the real beauty out of both. Without that context, The Flames doesn’t quite fly as high.”