Blink-182 unveil new single ‘Dance With Me’









Blink-182 have shared their latest new single ‘Dance With Me’, it arrives alongside a video which sees them cosplay as the Ramones.

The pop-punk band have described the song as a “love letter” to the Ramones. In the accompanying video, all three members of the band are seen donning black wigs, sunglasses and jackets, as the New York outfit did.

‘Dance With Me’ is set to appear on their upcoming album, One More Time, released on October 20th. It marks the trio’s first album since 2011, as well as the first to feature Tom DeLonge since his return to the group.

Blink-182 had previously released the singles ‘Edging,’ ‘More Than You Know’ and ‘One More Time’ which will all feature on the record.

As drummer Barker said of their surprise return: “I always knew that the brotherhood wouldn’t ever deteriorate or wouldn’t be there.”

He continued: “I really feel like Blink is us three, and as soon as can accept that and don’t expect anything less than that, I think that’s the future.”

The pop-punk icons reunited for a mammoth world tour, with the North American leg making the tour the highest-grossing of the band’s career. They’re set to perform in London’s O2 Arena next week, going on to perform in Birmingham and two dates in Manchester.

Watch the ‘Dance With Me’ video below.