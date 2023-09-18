Blink-182 announce details of new album ‘One More Time’









Following the release of their comeback single ‘Edging’, Blink-182 have shared details of their new album, One More Time, which is set to be available on October 20th.

One More Time will be the first album to feature original guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge since he returned to the group. DeLonge had previously left the band in 2015, leaving Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio to fill in for him on the albums California and Nine.

In an interview on the band’s YouTube channel, DeLonge recalled wanting to join the band after discovering Mark Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer. “I remember telling my wife, ‘I don’t think I will ever play music again or ever tour again’ until Mark told me he was sick, and then it was the only thing I wanted to do,” he explained.

The pop-punk band have also unveiled a track list for the forthcoming album, consisting of 17 tracks produced by drummer Travis Barker. Over the past few years, Barker has turned in time in the producer’s chair working with acts such as Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith.

One More Time contains ‘Anthem Part 3’, which is a continuation of a theme rooted in DeLonge’s original stint with the band. Starting on 1999’s Enema of the State, the band had worked on the closing song ‘Anthem’, with ‘Anthem Part 2’ serving as the opening track on the following album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

Barker said of their reunion: “I always knew that the brotherhood wouldn’t ever deteriorate or wouldn’t be there. I really feel like Blink is us three, and as soon as can accept that and don’t expect anything less than that, I think that’s the future”.

Additionally, Blink-182 are set to release the title track ‘One More Time’ on September 21st.