The Blink-182 comeback tour was the highest-grossing of their career









Pop-punk icons Blink-182 reunited this year for a world tour which will continue into 2024, taking them across North and South America, Europe and Australia. The North American leg has already made the tour the band’s highest-grossing of their career.

The World Tour, or the Rock Hard Tour, began in South America in March of this year. Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge and Travis Barker embarked upon nine shows across Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Colombia, before returning to the US.

The North American leg started in early May with two dates in their home city of California, taking them on 39 dates across huge venues, including New York’s Madison Square Garden and Houston’s Toyota Centre. The lengthy US tour came to an end in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, July 16th.

Figures given to Billboard Boxscore suggest that the North American tour sold 564,000 tickets, earning an estimated $85.3 million. The band are reportedly earning over four times as much money as they were on their first reunion tour in 2009, taking in $2.4m each night.

Blink-182’s ticket prices have also seen a rise. Billboard reported that a ticket to see the band in 2009 would have set fans back just $34.03. Now, due to the price of touring and high demand, ticket prices have reached $151.33.

The World Tour is still ongoing, with the band returning to the stage this September, beginning with two dates in Glasgow before taking on 22 more dates across the UK. After a final show in Las Vegas, the band will take a break from touring until their Australian dates in the spring of 2024.

The band are also set to release a new album later this year, which DeLonge described on Instagram as the best they’ve ever made.

Find Blink-182’s full tour dates below.

