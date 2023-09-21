Blink-182 share two new singles from album ‘One More Time’









After reuniting their original line-up last year, Blink-182 have returned with two singles following the announcement of their latest album, One More Time.

In the leadup to the album’s release later this year, the pop-punk group have offered the title track and ‘More Than You Know’. This follows up on their comeback single ‘Edging’, released almost exactly a year ago.

Accompanying ‘One More Time’ is a music video which showcases Blink-182 playing in various locations from their past. Outside of the band performing, the background shots include sets from some of their most iconic music videos such as ‘First Date’, ‘Adam’s Song’ and ‘Up All Night’.

The new single also features every member of the band singing, with Travis Barker stepping behind the microphone for the first time in the video on one of the final choruses. The rest of One More Time is promised to arrive on October 20th.

The album marks the first time the pop-punk trio returned to the studio with original guitarist Tom DeLonge since 2012. The musician was previously ousted from the group in 2015, and replaced by Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba.

In a recent teaser on their YouTube page, DeLonge discussed wanting to come back after discovering bassist Mark Hoppus was battling cancer, stating: “I remember telling my wife, ‘I don’t think I will ever play music again or ever tour again’ until Mark told me he was sick, and then it was the only thing I wanted to do.”

As they prepare for this new venture, Barker claimed the core of the band is the current trio, saying, “I really think that the core of Blink is us three and as soon as we accept that and don’t settle for anything less than that, I just think that’s the future”.

Listen to the two new tracks below.