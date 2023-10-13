Blink-182 share new single ‘Fell in Love’









American pop-punk legends Blink-182 have continued to tease their forthcoming album with the new single ‘Fell In Love’.

The characteristically upbeat track brings a romantic edge to their upcoming album One More Time as frontman Mark Hoppus sings in the chorus: “Do you remember the night when you came over?/ Playing songs, laying over my shoulder/ We made out ’til the sun came up/ Do you remember the time, remember the time we fell in love?”

The pop-punks recently shared a Ramones-inspired music video for ‘Dance With Me’. This followed the previously released new singles ‘One More Time’, ‘More Than You Know’, and ‘Edging’.

All of their highly promising new material is set to appear on Blink-182’s anticipated new album, One More Time, which is set to arrive on October 20th via Columbia.

The new LP comes on the tail end of a successful global tour for the band. Last month, Blink-182 were forced to postpone several tour dates in the UK and Ireland as drummer Travis Barker rushed home for an “urgent family matter.”

After Barker departed from Glasgow Airport, it was announced that his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently pregnant, had undergone a medical complication.

Thankfully, it was later announced that Kardashian was out of hospital, “feeling better.” The baby was also reported to be in a stable condition following “life-threatening emergency surgery”, and Blink-182 have since returned to the road in Europe.

Listen to Blink-182’s ‘Fell in Love’ below.