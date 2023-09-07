Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker shares update following “life-threatening emergency”









The iconic Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, has provided an update following his rushed return home during the band’s current tour of the UK and Ireland. The incident resulted in the postponement of several tour dates.

Last week, Blink-182 announced they were forced to cancel several tour dates before kicking off in Glasgow. They cited an “urgent family matter” that forced the drummer to return to the US. As Barker departed, he shared photos from Glasgow airport’s prayer room.

It has now been repealed that the drummer’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is out of hospital and “feeling better “and that she had undergone “life-threatening emergency surgery” related to their unborn baby.

With the Barker-Kardashian family back in sound health, Barker and Blink-182 are set to resume their tour at Antwerp, Belgium, on Friday, September 8th.

“God is great,” Barker wrote in a post on Twitter. “I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

While it’s unclear exactly how long Kardashian has been pregnant, the reality TV star revealed her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in June by holding up a sign referencing the band’s famous ‘What’s My Age Again’ video.

