Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler announces autobiography









Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler has confirmed the release of his autobiography later this year.

The book is titled Into the Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath – and Beyond and is slated to arrive in shops on June 6th. Butler’s memoirs promises to explore the Black Sabbath bassist’s personal life as well as his adventures with the pioneering rock group. The synopsis says it will trail the Birmingham band’s “beginnings as a scrappy blues quartet”, and the many controversies which followed them around.

The synopsis adds: “A rollicking, effusive, and candid memoir by the heavy metal musician and founding member of Black Sabbath, covering his years as the band’s bassist and main lyricist through his later-career projects, and detailing how one of rock’s most influential bands formed and prevailed.”

In December, Butler contracted pneumonia but has thankfully recovered. On Christmas Eve, the 74-year-old musician’s wife, Gloria, shared a photo of her husband sitting in an examination room. She wrote in the caption: “After day 1 at Dr with my husband & was told he was negative for flu, Covid, strep & tonsillitis; I said…well, he’s positive for being a pain in my arse. Day 2 at Dr, he was told he has pneumonia. Although, still positive for being a pain; I now feel guilty for thinking that.”

In other Black Sabbath-related news, Butler’s former bandmate Ozzy Osbourne recently confirmed his retirement from touring with immediate effect. Osbourne has been having issues with his health for 20 years since a quadbike accident and revealed he was living with Parkinson’s disease back in 2020.

Last year, Osbourne made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham. For the rare performance, he relied on assistance from a back brace. “The thing is my head is all right, my creativity is OK, my singing OK but I just can’t fucking walk much now,” he said on SiriusXM last December. “I can’t begin to tell you how fucking frustrating life has become. It is amazing how you go along in life and one stupid thing can screw everything up for a long time. I have never been ill this long in my life.”