‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer hints at new hero









The official full-length Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer has dropped, giving fans an updated glimpse at the new Black Panther as well as Wakanda’s new villain.

In the newly released video, a voice declares: “Only the most broken people can be great leaders”, as we get a closer introduction to Namor, who is the new ruler of Talocan, an ancient civilisation of underwater people.

M’Baku then warns that his death could “risk eternal war” as the Wakandan heroes face their new enemy. The trailer ends with a shot of the new mysterious Black Panther suited up.

The new instalment comes after the passing of original Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died following a battle with colon cancer in 2020. Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently revealed that it was “much too soon” to recast the character in the sequel to the 2018 original.

“It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he told Empire. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window.

“And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan [Coogler, director] poured that into the story.”

The producer added: “The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?’ And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That’s what it was all about.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the return of Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman from the original Black Panther movie, with Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne, among others joining the cast.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit UK cinemas on November 11th.