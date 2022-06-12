'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': First look at Letitia Wright character 'Shuri'









After a three-year wait, Marvel Studios are set to take its fans back to Wakanda with the movie sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The sequel will follow the hit 2018 film Black Panther, which starred Chadwick Boseman in the titular role of King T’Challa. The filmmaking team have recently revealed the plot for the upcoming film and the first looks of Shuri and Okoye’s characters. Fans of Black Panther have shown their excitement on social media upon seeing the character posters.

Shuri and Okoye’s first looks ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever surfaced online on a soft drink brand packaging, leaving netizens somewhat shocked.

Danai Gurira, who will portray the role of Okoye in the film, can be seen wearing a gold and red coloured costume while making a defensive gesture with her arms. Meanwhile, Letitia Wright as Shuri can be seen holding the same stance wearing a purple coloured turtleneck costume. Both the pictures appeared on the soft drink brand and can be seen in the Twitter post below.

After Shuri and Okoye surfaced online, fans began sharing their opinions instantaneously. While some fans seemed excited about the sequel, others expressed disinterest in the posters, calling them “bland and boring”. A fan stated how Shuri looked as if she was ready to “mess some people up” while others wondered why were their first looks printed on a soft drink bottle.

Some fans urged the makers to reveal the first looks of other significant characters from the film. One fan expressed disinterest unless the casting team “#Recasttchalla”.

“It’s an incredible honour for Chadwick Boseman,” Letitia Wright said of the new film in a recent interview with Variety. “It’s jam-packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn’t come sooner, so I’m excited for you guys to see it. We honoured him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and we committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie.”

See some of the fans’ reactions to Shuri and Okoye’s posters below.

Ok, whatever.

Not interested unless they #Recasttchalla — Louis Anthony (@AnthonyL1148) June 10, 2022

Shuri looks bland & boring compared to the first movie. Hopefully that will change as the movie progresses. — Vince Gattuso (@vince_gattuso) June 11, 2022

Shuri looks banging! She look like she ready to mess some people up! — Bad times don't last forever, bad guys do (@CowboysFam4lyfe) June 10, 2022